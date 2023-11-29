The Cabinet has affirmed the government’s commitment to agricultural, livestock and mariculture development through plans and initiatives that promote food security.

This follows the Cabinet’s review of a report submitted by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister on the organisational efforts made by the ministry and relevant government agencies, which contributed to the success of the sixth edition of the Bahrain Animal Production Show (Mara’ee 2023), held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad.

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

The Cabinet congratulated Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of the King and Supreme Council for Women (SCW) president, on Bahraini Women’s Day.

It commended the efforts of the SWC in empowering Bahraini women and highlighted their achievements across various fields.

The Cabinet congratulated the President, government and people of the UAE on their 52nd Union Day. It noted the UAE’s ongoing development, led by President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of Vice-President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Court Minister Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing them further growth and prosperity.

The Cabinet affirmed the importance of the COP28 climate conference to be hosted by the UAE and wished the nation success. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs on documents related to the COP28 was approved.

The Cabinet discussed several memorandums and approved the following:

1. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs and Fiscal Balance on updating the performance indicators of the 2022-2026 Industrial Sector Strategy, which falls under the priority of developing promising sectors within the kingdom’s Economic Recovery Plan and strengthening them with initiatives that achieve environmental security.

2. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs on a draft decree naming the relevant minister and ministry responsible for implementing the decree-law on regulating fishing, exploitation and protection of marine wealth.

3. A memorandum submitted by the same committee on a draft decision regarding the establishment of functional requirements and controls for urban heritage.

4. A memorandum on the government’s response to three proposals submitted by Parliament.

5. A memorandum submitted by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry regarding a draft re-issuing a decision on classifications in regulatory requirements for modern construction.

The Cabinet also reviewed a memorandum on the economic outcomes of the recent events hosted by Exhibition World Bahrain, this month. The Cabinet expressed its gratitude to all parties involved in organising these events.