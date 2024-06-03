Muscat: The food security index in the Sultanate of Oman for the year 2022 added an extra 7 points to the "food availability indicator" and 8.4 points in the indicators of "sustainability" and "adaptation".

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources accords special attention to the system regulating food safety and food quality. The Ministry is keen to provide all resources that contribute to the development of this system with the prime objective of ensuring food safety and quality in accordance with standard specifications.

This keenness is manifested through the issuance of relevant regulations in partnership with the authorities concerned, including the departments tasked with Oman Food Safety Law and the Centre for Food Safety and Quality.

The Centre for Food Safety and Quality drafts, updates and adopts regulations and technical specifications for food products.

Between 2022 and 2023, the Ministry drafted 7 new specifications and regulations and reviewed a total of 120 draft technical regulations and national and Gulf specifications.

Through its official channels, the Ministry is monitoring local and international developments related to food safety and food quality. The Ministry also keeps inspecting food products, matching laboratory reports and related data and following up the exchange of products in local markets.

