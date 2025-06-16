Muscat – Dhahirah governorate produced more than 41 tonnes of honey in 2024, with the market value of this output exceeding RO615,000, according to data released by the Directorate General of Agricultural Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhahirah.

Official statistics show that the number of registered beekeepers in the governorate reached 992 by the end of last year, collectively managing 23,680 beehives across various wilayats.

Dhahirah is widely regarded to have a favourable environment for beekeeping and honey production, thanks to its diverse vegetation and abundant sidr and samar trees, which support the production of high-quality honey varieties.

Local products include sidr honey, samar honey, honey in comb, bee pollen, and a range of medicinal bee-derived products.

The directorate continues to invest in the development of the sector by offering training and awareness programmes for beekeepers. These initiatives provide guidance on modern hive management, bee health, and the adoption of sustainable, technology-driven practices, aiming to improve both the quality and quantity of honey produced while supporting the livelihoods of local farmers and beekeepers.

