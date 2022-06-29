Kris Kros at Downtown Dubai has recently reopened its doors with vibrant new interiors and newly added culinary favourites on the menu, a fusion of fresh and appetizing flavours from America, the Mediterranean and Asia. Surrounded by graphic art and pops of colour, the restaurant evokes a vibrant energy and an urban feel that brings life to any social gathering.

Akiba Dori, home to modern Japanese street food and the one-of-a-kind Tokyo-style Pizza, has some great summer packages to enjoy in the comfort of its outdoor air-conditioned dome at Pavilion at the Beach, JBR. Every Wednesday, sushi lovers can indulge in a two-hour package of unlimited servings on a selection of Akiba’s favourite makis and house beverages, including signatures such as the California Maki, Tuna Maki, Salmon Maki, Akiba Maki and Avo Maki, all for Dh99.

Craving pasta? Savour an exquisite selection of homemade pasta for Dh69 and indulge in a true Italian experience at Basta where authenticity and flavours meet. At The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Monday to Friday from 1-7pm. Call 04 5125555 for bookings.

Meet Kaspia’s signature dishes this summer, presented in a newly launched three-course ‘Iconic Menu’. Begin with a choice of one appetizer, either the Seabass Carpaccio with Lime Caviar, pomegranate and fennel with a lemon dressing, the Salmon Carpaccio with Lime, Jalapenos and chives with Soy dressing or the Norwegian Smoked Salmon. For the mains, you can choose from either the signature Kaspia Potato or the decadent Tortiglioni both topped with Baeri Caviar. End your meal on a sweet note with the Iconic Medovik Honey Cake with caramel and sourcream or the decadent Caviar du Chocolat, a dark chocolate cake with praline and hazelnuts. The set menu is paired with a carafe of selected refined drinks. Sunday to Thursday, Dh480 per person at DIFC, Gate Village Building 2, Unit 01.

At Zengo, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, enjoy Natsu Matsuri, a three-course menu for Dh198 per person with a bottle of sparkling grape per couple. Translating to Summer Festival, Natsu Matsuri is Zengo’s new summer inspired Japanese menu crafted as an inviting break from rising temperatures. Diners can indulge in a variety of savoury and sweet delicacies, from cold starters to cooling desserts. Satisfy your cravings with options like Flamed Salmon Roll, Stir Fried Noodles and Mango Sticky Rice with Coconut Sorbet, to name a few. Quench your thirst with a delicious selection of summer beverages made with fresh ingredients from the Far East, at an additional cost. From June - August, Tuesdays to Sundays, from 7-11pm. Call 04 316 5550 for reservations.

If you’re looking to kick off a business lunch with colleagues, head to the contemporary surroundings of Silk & Spice at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche and explore a tailored set menu filled with culinary specialities. Complemented by the fine aromas and sweeping views of the Corniche, add a touch of relaxation and indulgence to your working day. Daily except Monday, 12-3:30pm. Dh99 per person for a two-course menu and Dh125 per person for a three-course menu.

