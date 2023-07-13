Bank ABC Group has announced its new initiative, the Global Internship Programme, offering exceptional graduates a unique opportunity to embark on a global internship adventure in one of Bank ABC Unit’s across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

This elite programme aims to develop the next generatioan of bankers, providing them with invaluable experiences and skills to thrive in the banking industry.

The Global Internship Programme was open to graduates who have completed their degrees within the past year. The graduates have participated in a rigorous selection process based on academic performance, relevant internship experience, personal qualities, and their motivation to be part of the programme.

As part of this comprehensive programme, selected graduates are scheduled to undergo two weeks of intensive training at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) this summer. This intensive training course has been carefully developed to cover various essential areas with the aim of developing valuable employability skills. Following this, the bank will host a hackathon where graduates compete for the opportunity to take part in a two-month internship at Bank ABC.

Commenting on this innovative internship programme, Bank ABC Group chief executive Sael Al Waary said: “At Bank ABC, we endeavour to be the ‘Employer of Choice’ by continually investing in and developing our human capital as well as talent across our communities. This unique opportunity to intern at one of our 15 global units will equip participants with global perspectives and valuable skills to thrive in the corporate world. At the same time, the knowledge-transfer that the programme facilitates will empower the young bankers to ultimately drive the local banking industry and economy forward.”

Throughout the internship, the graduates will receive training specific to the banking industry, along with exposure to emerging trends in fintech, ESG and digitalisation. The programme aims to equip them with technical and soft skills and competencies essential to thrive and navigate a career in financial services.

As part of Bank ABC’s commitment to fostering global perspectives, and upon completion of the internship at the head office in Bahrain, the highest performers will be rewarded with an international two-week placement. They will gain invaluable exposure by working in one of Bank ABC’s units in prominent financial hubs such as New York, London, Paris, Milan, and Dubai, further enhancing their professional network, diversity awareness and cultural understanding.

The Global Internship Programme aligns with Bank ABC’s broader Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. By investing in the development of young talent, Bank ABC aims to cultivate a sustainable future for the banking industry.

This programme complements Bank ABC’s existing yearly internship programmes, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to nurturing talent at various levels.

