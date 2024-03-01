Muscat – The Oman Investment Bank, fully owned by the government, has been launched as the first specialised investment bank in Oman.

This comes after obtaining the necessary licences from both the Central Bank of Oman and the Capital Market Authority.

The bank’s headquarters will be situated in ‘Bait Al Dana’ in Al Khuwair – Muscat, and it has been established with the aim of supporting the strategic objectives and aspirations of Oman as well as catering to local and regional investors.

Oman Investment Bank will offer a comprehensive range of financial services, including financial advisory for companies and contributing to the development of both local and regional stock markets.

