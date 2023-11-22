Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa has praised the important role played by financial institutions in supporting development.

This came as he received Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank investment operations vice-president Konstantin Lemtovsky. He praised the bank’s efforts in developing plans and financing solutions for infrastructure projects, and contributing to joint investments among member states to achieve sustainable development goals.

He pointed out Bahrain’s keenness to enhance co-operation and exchange experiences and best practices with the bank to achieve desired goals.

