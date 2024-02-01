Ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Wednesday extended its bearish run for the fifth straight session as its key index lost as much as 21 points and capitalisation melted in excess of QR2bn.

The transport, banking and consumer goods sectors witnessed higher than average selling as the 20-stock Qatar Index fell 0.2% to 10,089.2 points, also reflecting the geopolitical tensions.

The local retail investors were seen net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 6.85%.

The Arab individuals’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR2.02bn or 0.34% to QR587.61bn with microcap cap segments leading the pack of shakers.

The Gulf and foreign institutions continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw as many as 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.05mn trade across seven deals.

The domestic funds were seen net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index made gains vis-à-vis decline in the other indices in the main market, which reported no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shed 0.21% and the All Share Index by 0.25%, while the All Islamic Index was up 0.07% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The transport sector index shrank 0.62%, banks and financial services (0.38%), consumer goods and services (0.34%) and industrials (0.14%); whereas real estate gained 0.97%, insurance (0.18%) and telecom (0.04%).

More than 59% of the traded constituents in the main market were on the decline with major losers being Commercial Bank, Qatar Oman Investment, Masraf Al Rayan, Widam Food, Gulf Warehousing, QNB and Dukhan Bank.

Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Lesha Bank, Doha Bank, United Development Company, Qatar Islamic Bank, QIIB, Dlala and Qatari Investors Group were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

The local individuals turned net profit takers to the tune of QR2.24mn against net buyers of QR18.36mn on January 30.

The Arab individual investors’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR0.1mn compared to QR2.1mn the previous day.

However, the domestic funds were net buyers to the extent of QR3.34mn against net sellers of QR0.53mn on Tuesday.

The foreign retail investors’ net buying increased perceptibly to QR0.78mn compared to QR0.37mn on January 30.

The Gulf individual investors’ net buying strengthened marginally to QR0.33mn against QR0.3mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking declined significantly to QR0.16mn compared to QR11.27mn on Tuesday.

The foreign institutions’ net selling weakened substantially to QR2.15mn against QR9.37mn on January 30.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fifth straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market were up 3% to 147.03mn shares and value by 7% to QR515.24mn, while deals fell 7% to 16,082.

The venture market saw 50% contraction in trade volumes to 0.17mn equities, 49% in value to QR0.24mn and 43% in transactions to 25.

