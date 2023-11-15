Doha, Qatar: The Gulf Engineering Union’s pavilion was inaugurated yesterday in the international zone of the Expo 2023 Doha horticultural exhibition, in the presence of officials and school students.

In remarks during the opening, Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, Eng. Mohamed Ali Al Khouri, said that the number of visitors to the exhibition since its launch on October 2 has exceeded 650,000 visitors.

He emphasised that the exhibition attracts various segments of society, including school students who visit Expo facilities to explore the exhibition’s messages, such as environmental conservation, sustainability, and the country’s future plans. Additionally, they get to learn about the cultures and customs of the participating countries.

Al Khouri highlighted the importance of non-academic information that students acquire during their trips and visits, as it becomes ingrained in their minds. He mentioned that the Gulf Engineering Union pavilion has a comprehensive programme for school students, receiving three schools daily, with the possibility of increasing the number in the future.

He also noted that more than 80 percent of the pavilions have been opened so far, and the pavilions of the countries do not continue throughout the six months of the exhibition. Some choose to participate for only two or three months, which is a normal practice in previous Expo exhibitions.

Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha pointed out that the exhibition offers numerous lectures, both from local universities and from some countries that submit working papers presented at the exhibition. In addition, seminars are organised on the sidelines of the event.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Society of Engineers, Eng. Khaled Al Nasr, affirmed that the Gulf Engineering Union pavilion at Expo includes four vibrant zones as well as a council for engineers where participants exchange experiences in various engineering specialities, an entertainment zone, a sports zone, and an educational zone. He noted that the educational zone discusses engineering technologies in agriculture development, including smart irrigation methods, vertical farming, and the use of robots in farm management, among other important topics.

Al Nasr said the union has made several contributions to the advancement of agriculture, and therefore, it was keen to participate in Expo, as well as the 2022 World Cup, through an event highlighting the role of engineering in sports development, covering stadiums and equipment. He expressed his hope that there will be many visits from schools and students to benefit a larger segment of society.

Director of the Associations and Private Institutions Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Naji Abdurabah Al Ajji said that the Qatar Society of Engineers is one of the distinguished professional associations in its performance and activities, which is attributed to its leadership, represented by the Board of Directors, as well as the elected General Assembly, which has made a qualitative leap in its real-world performance.

