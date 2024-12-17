Bitpanda, Europe’s leading crypto platform, has obtained an in-principle approval from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in under eight months from submission.

The platform commenced operations in the UAE as Bitpanda Broker MENA DMCC, marking its official entry into markets beyond Europe, according to a press release.

Bitpanda established its Dubai office at the DMCC Crypto Centre earlier this year and formed key partnerships with financial institutions, such as RAKBANK and CoinMENA, one of the UAE’s leading licensed crypto platforms.

This expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to back global adoption of digital assets in order to meet regulatory requirements and deliver a secure and seamless experience to investors across the UAE and the wider region.

Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda, commented: “We are scaling this proven model globally, with Dubai and the UAE serving as our strategic launchpad for international expansion.”

Fabian Reinisch, General Counsel of Bitpanda, highlighted: “For over a decade, we have demonstrated that a compliance-first approach is the only path to sustainable and responsible growth in our industry. Now, we are extending this approach to markets beyond Europe.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).