Meteorologist Issa Ramadan predicts an intensification of the heat wave in the upcoming days, commonly referred to as “the summer scorch” and “the peak of summer heat.”

According to Ramadan, the region will experience an abnormal heat wave during what are anticipated to be the hottest days of the year, with temperatures projected to soar between 48-52 degrees Celsius.

In light of these extreme conditions, Ramadan urges the public to exercise caution and take preventive measures against sunstrokes, heat exhaustion, and potential fire hazards arising from the intense heat and dryness. Staying vigilant and staying cool during this period is essential to ensure safety and well-being.

