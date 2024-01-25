RAFAH - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continues distributing humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip as part of the "Galant Knight 3" humanitarian operation launched by the UAE to support the brotherly Palestinian people.

Over 311,730 individuals have benefited from the initiative, receiving vital supplies like food parcels, relief kits containing essential hygiene items, and tents.

The ERC had also operated 11 charity kitchens to distribute meals to displaced people in Rafah, Khan Yunis, and the Central Governorate.

The UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, promptly provided relief aid when the events unfolded in the Gaza Strip. His Highness directed the immediate provision of $20 million in urgent help to support the Palestinian brothers through the UNRWA.

Additionally, the UAE hosted a thousand Palestinians suffering from cancer in Gaza to receive treatments in the country's hospitals. It also accommodated a thousand Palestinian children with their families in state hospitals until their recovery.

The country launched the "Tarahum - for Gaza" campaign to aid Palestinians affected by the war. It also sent urgent medical and relief assistance and initiated the "Galant Knight 3" humanitarian operation in November. The operation further solidified this commitment, establishing a comprehensive field hospital within Gaza and constructing six water desalination plants providing clean water to over 600,000 residents.

The ERC launched a humanitarian aid convoy for the residents of the Gaza Strip as part of its annual winter campaign, “Be Their Warmth”, delivering a remarkable 1.65 million winter clothing items and blankets to residents across Gaza.