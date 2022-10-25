The report of the Budget Committee shows that energy and fuel subsidies account for more than half of the total subsidies mentioned in the budget, at approximately 2,035,040,000 dinars out of the more than 4 billion, reports Al- Rai daily.

In second place comes educational support at 836,700,000 dinars, then social support at 521,900,000 dinars, followed by housing support at 359,900,000 dinars. As for the rest of the subsidies, they are distributed as follows – 193,000,400 for health support, 72,800,000 for economic support, 45,200,000 for sports support and 35,500,000 for media support.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).