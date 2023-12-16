RAFAH - Emirati humanitarian organisations have continued providing aid to the Palestinian people as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” which is part of the UAE’s efforts to ease their suffering.

Today, 6,865 food parcels were delivered to 34,325 people forced to leave their homes.

The UAE launched Operation Gallant Knight 3 on 5th November to provide humanitarian support to Palestinians in Gaza, which included the construction of a field hospital and water desalination stations and providing more than 10,126 tonnes of food, medical and relief supplies.

The UAE's commitment underscores its values of solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, based on a long history of providing humanitarian aid and assistance.