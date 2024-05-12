The Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza has received more than 105 injured and wounded patients in the past few days, during which it has performed more than 50 delicate surgical operations.

This brings the total number of cases received by the hospital since its opening to 20,674, and the number of surgical operations performed to 1,745.

The United Arab Emirates continues, through ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’' to support the health sector and provide the aid, supplies, and medical equipment needed by the Palestinian people.