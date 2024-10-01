ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates expressed its deep concern over developments in Lebanon, as well as the repercussions of this dangerous situation and impact on regional stability.

The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering position towards the unity of Lebanon, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasising the country’s steadfast support for the people of Lebanon during this challenging period. In this regard, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the delivery of an urgent US$100 million relief package to the people of Lebanon.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the necessity of concerted international endeavors to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life. The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties.