DOHA — The foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Iran held their meeting in Doha on Thursday. The meeting addressed the latest regional and international developments, including escalating tensions in the region and their serious implications for international peace and security.



Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the informal joint ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers, which was held on the sidelines of the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in the Qatari capital.



Jassim Albudaiwi, secretary general of the GCC, said that the meeting underscored the “importance of continuing bilateral communication between the GCC countries and Iran in order to reach understandings aimed at creating a positive environment that contributes to strengthening relations between the GCC and Iran in a constructive manner”.



Albudaiwi said that the meeting discussed the increasing escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international peace and security. He stressed on the urgency of de-escalation, exercising maximum restraint, and sparing the region further instability from the dangers of wars and destruction, and their effects on the peoples of the region and the world.

