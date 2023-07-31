RIYADH — El Salvador declared officially on Saturday its support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, praising the bilateral relations and common strategic interests with Saudi Arabia in various areas.



The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, which noted that the Government of the President of El Salvador, H.E Nayib Bukele “supports the candidacy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the World Expo 2030” under the motto “Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”



“This is a sample of the excellent friendly relations between both nations and the mutual interest in promoting the development of our nations through innovation, science and technology” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador added in its statement.



Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine). Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations from around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.



Through Expo 2030 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia intends to unite countries around the world to change the course of our planet towards a better future, by turning the international event into a platform of opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.



Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030 focuses on three pillars: “A Different Tomorrow”, 'Climate Action' and 'Prosperity for All', to form a coherent framework, able to address common international challenges in the economic, environmental, geopolitical, social and technological levels.



Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.

