Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa yesterday met Morocco’s Economy and Finance Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui on the sidelines of the 2023 annual meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakech.

Shaikh Salman conveyed the greetings and appreciation of His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to King Mohammed VI, wishing Morocco more progress and prosperity.

The Finance and National Economy Minister expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to Morocco for hosting the annual meetings of the WBG and IMF.

The two ministers also reviewed the solid fraternal Bahraini-Moroccan relations. They discussed ways to bolster bilateral financial and economic co-operation between the two kingdoms to achieve common goals.

They also reviewed the outcome of the 2023 annual meetings of the WBG and IMF, and discussed the latest developments in the global economy.

Present on the occasion were Rasheed Al Maraj and Bahraini Ambassador to Morocco Khalid bin Salman Al Musallam.

Shaikh Salman also met Kuwait’s Finance Minister Fahd Abdulaziz Al Jarallah on the sidelines of the WBG and IMF meetings. They reviewed the distinguished fraternal Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations, and ways to broaden financial and economic co-operation to achieve common aspirations.