His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday chaired a meeting of the Government Executive Committee.

Developments in e-government services, outcomes of the government service centres 2023 ‘Taqyeem’ evaluation and labour market regulations were reviewed.

