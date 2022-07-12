Operations of The World Logistics Passport (WLP) initiative have nearly doubled in the second year of its launch, and the initiative now covers more than 40 countries, or 47 percent of the global trade system.

WLP, owned and operated by Dubai Ports, Customs and Freezone Corporation (PCFC), is the world’s first freight programme designed to increase trading opportunities between markets and accelerate the flow of global trade.

The WLP was launched in 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It aims to increase trade opportunities between emerging markets by combining the strengths of national trade organisations, logistics leaders and multinationals to from “a close knit alliance focused on trade growth”, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

In December 2021, WLP entered China for the first time by signing a MoU with State-owned Fujian Port Group, which joined the freight loyalty programme as a partner.

The WLP now has Hubs in over 15 countries across the world, including registered partners in Brazil, South Africa and Singapore

