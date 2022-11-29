The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to offer free retail space for UAE entrepreneurs in Hatta to help boost employment opportunities.

The initiative is also part of the Dubai-listed utility provider’s social responsibility targets and is meant to complement efforts to transform Hatta, an enclave of Dubai in the Hajar mountains, into a tourism and investment hub.

DEWA is implementing the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, which is estimated to cost around AED46 million ($12.5 million). The waterfalls site is expected to be another major attraction in Dubai.

As part of the plan, DEWA will offer retail space within the waterfalls project, free of cost, to Emirati citizens of Hatta. The space will be for coffee shops, restaurants and other related outlets showcasing consumer goods, including honey, souvenir items and other local products.

The waterfalls project is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com