UAE - Kiara Jewellery has announced the opening of its fifth boutique outlet in Dubai’s Meena Bazar that will offer customers an exquisite collection of gold jewellery.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Bollywood star, Tamannaah Bhatia, who lent a touch of her signature charm and glamour to the key event.

With this new launch, Kiara Jewellery is set to redefine the fine jewellery shopping experience in Dubai.

The new boutique will offer discerning customers an exquisite collection of gold jewellery, curated with meticulous attention to detail and a promise of superior quality, said the company in a statement.

Each piece embodies Kiara's commitment to beauty, durability, and timeless elegance - qualities cherished by jewellery connoisseurs worldwide, it stated.

Reflecting on the brand’s ethos, Sonal Panday, the visionary behind Kiara Jewellery, said: "Our mission is to celebrate the innate beauty of every woman by crafting jewellery that accentuates her grace and radiance. We deeply value the loyalty of our customers and strive to nurture it by offering them an exclusive experience, filled with personalized attention and unmatched service."

"Our greatest aim is to present an accessible luxury - a refined alternative in the world of fine jewellery, ensuring that every woman can indulge in elegance without compromise," she added.

Kiara Jewellery, said Panday, was not just about luxurious pieces, but also about delivering an exceptional shopping experience.

"We are committed to expanding our range to cater to the unique desires of our diverse clientele, ensuring that Kiara remains a place where every individual finds their perfect match," she added.

