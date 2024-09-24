UAE – Paperworld Middle East launched a new kraft and packaging section, as research from Mordor Intelligence estimates the MEA market will reach $10.60 billion by 2025.

Paperworld Middle East is set to hold its 13th edition during 12-14 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, according to a press release.

It will add a new kraft and packaging section that features a wide range of kraft papers, sustainable packaging materials, and advanced printing techniques that produce high quality while minimising environmental impact.

Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, said: “This new addition broadens the event’s scope, showcasing the full spectrum of paper products to a global audience.”

Kraft paper is a durable, eco-friendly packaging material made from wood pulp, which produces strong, tear-resistant paper. It is biodegradable and can easily be recycled; hence, it is used in the packaging industry due to its versatility, recyclability, and cost-effectiveness.

For three days, attendees can connect with manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers from more than 100 countries.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

