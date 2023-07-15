DUBAI – Dubai Women’s Run will unvei its annual campaign Women of Substance via a virtual event taking place on 18th July, 2023. The initiative is aimed at building a female community where each woman believes in her innate potential and inspires those around her.

Organised by Plan b, the occasion celebrates the strength, determination, and achievements of women from all walks of life. From athletes to entrepreneurs, artists to activists, these incredible women exemplify what it means to be a true “woman of substance”.

Commemorating the 10th Edition of Dubai Women’s Run and in line with the Year of Sustainability theme - Today for Tomorrow, the Women of Substance campaign will introduce 15 brilliant profiles who have been selected to share their stories of triumphs and struggles with guests.

This year’s pedestal of women will carry an essential mission to empower other women to focus on their wellbeing, take on sports, and live a healthier and better life. Past Women of Substance (WoS) known as the “WoS Legends” and participants will also take part in the event to share their resources and network with like-minded women.

“We are beyond excited to reveal this year’s line-up of inspirational women who are transforming the world, each in their own way. It is an honour to have them on board with us, at Dubai Women’s Run, to empower and inspire communities,” said Dr. Harmeek Singh, Race Chairman – Dubai Women’s Run and Founder & Chairman of Plan b Group.

As part of Dubai Women’s Run female empowerment mission, there are several exciting campaigns and events set throughout the year for women to attend, including its biggest one, the Dubai Women’s Run, taking place on the 5th of November 2023 at Dubai Festival City .