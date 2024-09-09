Dubai will build a new university - the National University of Dubai - at a cost of AED4.5 billion ($1.23 billon), HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced.

The new project aims to further develop the education sector in the country, he said making the announcement via X.

The new university will aim to be among the top 50 young universities over the next decade and provide specialised and futuristic academic programmes. The university will also be among the best universities in research contributions, he said.

The university will have an Emirati identity, but its programmes will be international and its outputs will serve the development path of the country, HH Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The world is changing rapidly.. and the real challenge is to create generations capable of absorbing these changes and harnessing them to create a better future for us and our country," he said in the X message.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).