Symbiosis International University, a multi-campus private, deemed university located in the city of Pune, India, has announced its expansion into the United Arab Emirates with the launch of a new campus in Dubai.

The move demonstrates an increasing demand for top-tier higher education from Dubai’s burgeoning expat community, comprising around 85% of its 3.5 million residents.

It also creates an ideal environment for Symbiosis to introduce its renowned educational offerings, catering to a diverse and dynamic student base that includes both expatriates and local residents.

This strategic move reflects the deepening bilateral ties between India and the UAE and aligns with Dubai’s ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda 33, which aims to significantly boost the emirate’s economy over the next decade by focusing on human capital development and enhancing the education sector.

The expansion into Dubai underscores the strong and evolving relationship between India and the UAE. Both nations have fostered a partnership that benefits economic and educational sectors with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) exemplifying this collaboration.

Symbiosis's new campus aligns with both India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the UAE's vision for an internationalised education system.

The NEP encourages Indian institutions to expand globally, fostering international collaborations and boosting the global competitiveness of Indian education.

Simultaneously, the UAE aims to become a global education hub by attracting prestigious institutions and creating a multicultural academic environment. Symbiosis’s Dubai campus aims to contribute to these goals by providing a high-quality, diverse educational experience that integrates international perspectives and prepares students for a globalised world.

With this strategic expansion, Symbiosis International University not only extends its global footprint but also supports the UAE’s mission of developing a world-class education sector.

