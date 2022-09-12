Dubai's popular festival park Global Village will start selling its VIP packs for Season 27 soon and one lucky buyer could win a cash prize of Dh27,000, it was announced on Monday.

The special packs which include VIP entry tickets, parking privileges and Wonder Passes will be available online from September 24 on the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

A golden coin will be hidden inside one VIP Pack, and the recipient will win a cash prize of Dh27,000.

Some of the packages are available for pre-booking for Dh70 from September 17 until September 22.

Before the sale, customers could register online to save time and have the best chance of getting a VIP package.

All VIP packs include the following:

VIP entry tickets

VIP parking privileges

VIP Wonder Passes, which gives access to Global Village attractions (including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Aqua Action stunt show and the Carnaval funfair)

More to follow.