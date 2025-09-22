Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, showcased its flagship initiatives, including Business in Dubai, a platform designed to help digital companies establish their operations or expand their presence in Dubai, at the ‘Try Everything 2025’ startup festival, which was held recently in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The innovative digital gateway offers access to essential institutional and operational services, in addition to a business matchmaking service that connects companies with the right partners, investors, and customers to accelerate their growth.

The chamber arranged 86 bilateral business meetings during the event with startups, venture capital funds, innovation ecosystem partners, and high-growth companies. The discussions were aimed at highlighting the unique competitive advantages of Dubai’s digital business ecosystem, together with the high-potential partnerships and opportunities the emirate offers across all technology sectors.

The chamber also supported the participation of seven Dubai-based digital startups at the event. These included Procurehub (construction procurement), Pharmedic (digital health, genetic biomarkers, and screening kits), Seafood Souq (sustainable seafood supply chain), Ketrone (AI for legal practice), Supy (restaurant inventory management), Circa Biotech (waste-to-value biotech), and One Loyalty (fintech for rent payments), who collectively held 140 business meetings with potential partners and investors to support their growth and international expansion from Dubai.

The chamber also highlighted the opportunities available to Korean startups and investors through Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for startups and investors. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event will take place at Dubai Harbour from 12 - 15 October and serves as a leading platform for startups to establish new business partnerships and attract investment.

A total of 152 South Korean companies took part in the 2024 edition of Expand North Star, representing annual growth of 111% over the 72 that participated in 2023. This large increase underlines the growing significance of the event as a gateway for digital startups to forge partnerships, attract investment, and expand their global presence.

