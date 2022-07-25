Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will offer 350 fancy number plates of three, four and five digits in an online auction. ‘Super numbers’ include O-260 and V-1102.

Registration of bidders for this online auction started today, Monday, July 25. The bidding process will kick off at 8am on August 1 and continue for five days.

The sale of licensing plates in the auction is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file opened in Dubai, deposit a Dh5,000 security cheque, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120.

Fancy number plate auctions are keenly awaited events in the UAE. At least eight out of the 10 most expensive number plates in the world have been sold in the country.

According to an expert, people shell out millions of dirhams to buy the special number plates for their uniqueness. “The number could be a favourite, date of birth or other life event. Some like to make a statement while others just want to stand out,” an expert had told Khaleej Times earlier.

