It seems that the plans for security deployment and rounding up lawbreakers in the country, which were being implemented by the Ministry of Interior for some time, are bearing fruit, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The security plans, which were recently implemented in the country and were based on the development of the field and informational security monitoring system, contributed to the rapid discovery of many crimes. It imposed a disciplined security reality according to which the percentage of serious criminal offenses decreased by 20 percent from January 2023 to May 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

According to informed security sources, this visible decrease in serious criminal crimes, which are classified as “disturbing crimes” such as premeditated murder, robbery and armed robbery, is the result of the great efforts exerted by the security services with the aim of strengthening security and stability in the country.

The security leaders and personnel, on their various capacities, have demonstrated a distinct ability in dealing positively with challenges and the accelerating changes. With a solid security doctrine, governed by legal controls, they have been able to advance their national message.

The sources revealed an estimated 20 percent decrease in serious criminal offenses in the country during the period from January 2023 to the end of May, compared to the same period in 2022.

This decrease in the occurrence of such serious crimes, which are classified by security authorities as “disturbing crimes” such as premeditated murder, armed robbery, theft of bank customers, robbery with violence, impersonation of police officers, burglaries and use of firearms, comes as an inevitable result of the efforts exerted by the security services in the country during this period.

The huge seizures of narcotics, psychotropic substances and liquor bottles, and the clampdown on drug dealers, smugglers and pushers are among the main reasons that led to a decrease in serious crimes.

Among the reasons are also the wide and intensive security deployment, the continuous security campaigns, the arrest of residency violators, those wanted by the security forces, and fugitives, the tightening of security control over the land, air and sea ports, and the expansion of the circle of receiving information.

The sources praised the development of the field and informational security monitoring system, affirming that it contributed to the speedy detection of many crimes recently. They also praised the efforts exerted by the police officers, especially those working in the field.

They highlighted that one of the most prominent positive factors that emerged recently is the great cooperation between the security sectors and relevant authorities such as the General Administration of Customs, the Public Authority for Manpower, and other parties.

The sources affirmed that the success of the police in discovering some of the crimes that occurred recently happened because of the use of modern and sophisticated methods to entrap criminals, and working as much as possible to prevent crime before it occurs, as well as using modern technology to combat crimes.

