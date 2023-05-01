SANTO DOMINGO — Dominican Republic joined the ranks of countries around the world expressing their support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, showing interest in developing economic, trade, and investment bilateral ties.



The decision was announced by Raquel Peña, the vice president of the Dominican Republic, who in turn chaired the Investment Promotion Cabinet, during an investment meeting with a Saudi delegation headed by Badr Al-Badr, deputy minister of investment.



Peña announced that the Dominican government will support Saudi Arabia in the candidacy for the 2030 World Expo.



The meeting served as a platform to present business projects and opportunities to promote a common agenda aimed at increasing bilateral trade and facilitating access to new markets.



Peña was quoted by the official Dominican presidency website saying: “In the Dominican Republic we are proactively looking for new business opportunities between both parties, creating facilities to increase the exchange of strategic information to do business in an environment characterized by political and macroeconomic stability and legal certainty.”



“This event represents an unparalleled opportunity to combine joint efforts based on a technical agenda, promote higher levels of reciprocal cooperation in scientific, cultural and educational aspects,” she indicated.



In the last seven years, bilateral trade between these nations exceeds $126 million.



Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine). Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations from around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.



Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.

