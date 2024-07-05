



The Qatar Stock Exchange yesterday gained more than 20 points on the back of buying interests, especially in the industrials, insurance and banking counters.



The domestic institutions were seen increasingly into net buying as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.2% to 10,073.18 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,086 points.



The foreign retail investors turned net bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 6.99%.



The Arab individuals were also seen net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.07bn or 0.18% to QR581.08bn on the back of microcap segments.



However, the local retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main market, which saw 0.06mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.23mn trade across 24 deals.



The Gulf institutions were increasingly net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills and sovereign bonds.



The Islamic index was seen gaining faster than the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Total Return Index gained 0.2%, the All Share Index by 0.2% and the All Islamic Index by 0.39% in the main market.



The industrials sector index rose 0.47%, insurance (0.29%), banks and financial services (0.26%), consumer goods and services (0.18%) and telecom (0.06%); while transport declined 0.53% and real estate 0.25%.



Major gainers in the main bourse included Widam Food, Zad Holding, Baladna, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, QIIB, Qatar Electricity and Water, Qamco, Doha Insurance and Al Khaleej Takaful.



In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Inma Holding, Mannai Corporation, Mazaya Qatar, Woqod and Al Meera were among the losers in the main market.



In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The domestic institutions’ net buying expanded significantly to QR42.19mn compared to QR18.57mn on July 3.



The foreign retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR16.29mn against net sellers of QR0.25mn on Wednesday.



The Arab individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR3.71mn compared with net sellers of QR5.25mn the previous day.



However, the Qatari individual investors’ net selling strengthened substantially to QR23.51mn against QR7.36mn on July 3.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking increased noticeably to QR19.79mn compared to QR6.51mn on Wednesday.



The foreign institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR18.39mn against net buyers of QR1.22mn the previous day.



The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking grew marginally to QR0.5mn compared to QR0.43mn on July 3.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market shot up 23% to 129.42mn shares and value by 22% to QR427.67mn, while transactions were down 15% to 12,515.



In the venture market, trade volumes doubled to 0.58mn equities and value more than doubled to QR1.15mn on more than tripled deals to 118.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).