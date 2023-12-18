Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi announced starting the distribution of the planned housing units in Salman Town, East Hidd and East Sitra.

This follows the directives of His Majesty King Hamad and the order of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to distribute 6,800 housing units to citizens.

The distribution is held in conjunction with Bahrain’s celebrations of its National Day, the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s accession to the throne, and the accompanying national events.

Ms Al Romaihi said that the ministry specified the names of the beneficiaries immediately after the issuance of the order by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and contacted the first batch to inform them about their appointments according to the ministry’s schedule which spans until end of February 2024.

She asserted the ministry’s keenness on streamlining procedures to ensure citizens get their keys as quickly as possible.

The minister pointed out that the ministry had begun receiving applications from citizens to benefit from the housing finances, which is included in the plan to distribute 6,800 housing services.

She said that the ministry had taken the necessary measures to disburse funds to citizens who had applied on the website, noting that since the issuance of the order, the ministry had received many reservation requests for the remote consultation service.

She added that many citizens had also visited the Customer Service Centre seeking consultation on the appropriate type of financing for each family.

Ms Al Romaihi expressed happiness at sharing joy with citizens over receiving their housing units in conjunction with the kingdom’s National Days celebrations. She extended heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for the support given to the housing sector, commending the achievements made in this field.