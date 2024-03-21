Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) organised a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the sultanate at Invest Oman Lounge on Tuesday evening.

The meeting aimed to introduce the incentives and investment opportunities available in Oman in various sectors to attract foreign capital.

Ammar al Kharusi, CEO of Invest Oman Lounge, presented an overview of the most prominent aspects of the investment and tourism opportunities, and the economic environment in the sultanate. He also introduced the economic developments, investment laws and facilities provided by MoCIIP to investors in various sectors.

The ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions were also taken on a tour of Invest Oman Lounge to familiarise them with the essential services and facilities provided to investors. They learnt about the sultanate’s investment mechanism and associated entities, besides the prominent opportunities available in various economic sectors in Oman.

H E Ibtisam al Farooji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion in MoCIIP, emphasised that the meeting provided an opportunity to present Oman’s incentives and also gather feedback of envoys based in the sultanate in order to attract foreign capital in support of achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

She pointed out that organising the meeting reflected the ministry’s realisation of the vital role that accredited diplomatic missions to Oman can play in supporting efforts to attract major investors to the country and promote Omani products in global markets.

H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs in Foreign Ministry, stated that his ministry is working hand in hand with relevant entities in Oman to promote investment and tourism potential through its engagement with friendly countries. “This event is part of those ongoing efforts.”

