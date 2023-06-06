The Architecture and Design Commission has launched the "Designed in Saudi Arabia" initiative with the aim of distinguishing local products with a seal and trademark.

The seal aims to identify distinct local products, and the trademark will indicate compliance of a particular product with pre-determined standards.

The “Designed in Saudi Arabia” initiative has been launched at a ceremony held in Riyadh in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid Faiz, and the Architecture and Design Commission's CEO Dr. Sumayah Al-Sulaiman, in addition to several specialists in the field of architecture and design.

The initiative aims to increase consumer confidence, and to contribute in nurturing the designing sector through the seal and the trademark that points to the availability of a set of standard specifications.

The commission has allocated sub-sectors to implement the seal, which are the furniture design, and designs that include daily products such as home decor, home textiles, tableware, technology design, and car design.

The deputy minister said the initiative is only a step in the process of developing the architecture and design arts sector, by creating qualitative partnerships, fruitful relationships, and opportunities for growth and development.

The initiative will also provide local talents with the necessary tools and skills for success by appreciating good designs and providing platforms for displaying their products.

The deputy minister expressed his aspiration for the initiative to be a confident step toward creating new opportunities that accelerate the growth of the sector and stimulate cooperation between the relevant authorities.

Faiz also aspires that the Designed in Saudi Arabia initiative would increase the number of products that use the seal, and attract new talents. He expects the initiative to support anyone interested in the field and existing practitioners in various specializations, in addition to achieving the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

