AMMAN — The Cybercrime Unit has recently handled a large number of various Internet fraud cases, the Public Security Directorate said in a statement.

A prominent type of Internet fraud involves deceiving victims into thinking that they have won a cash prize or monetary assistance from official institutions or public figures. The fraudsters then ask for personal information, and use the victims' IDs and passports to open bank accounts or digital wallets, a PSD statement said on Wednesday.

The Cybercrime Unit stressed that public figures and official institutions only offer assistance through their official websites, stressing that the official documents, especially passports and IDs, and other personal information, should not be shared through social media platforms.

