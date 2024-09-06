Muscat – The Ministry of Education in Oman has issued a stern warning regarding the establishment of private schools, classrooms, or any other educational activities without the requisite licence. According to the Education Law, operating such institutions without proper authorisation is a serious legal violation that may result in criminal accountability.

The Ministry has highlighted the critical importance of obtaining the necessary licences to uphold the quality and safety of educational environments. This move aims to ensure that all educational institutions meet the required standards and operate within the legal framework established to protect students and maintain educational integrity.

To report any unlicensed educational activities, individuals are encouraged to use the provided link for the official reporting procedure. This step is part of the Ministry’s broader effort to enforce regulations and ensure compliance across the educational sector.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Nisha Joshi