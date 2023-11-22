PHOTO
Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi yesterday held a joint working meeting with Council for Regulating the Practice of Engineering Professions chairman Dr Abdulla Yusuf Taleb Abdulghani.
She praised the council's efforts in facilitating the procedures for registering engineers working under the umbrella of the ministry, which reflects their efforts to empower Bahraini engineers and regulate the practices of the vital sector.