Kuwaiti students began work in cooperative societies Monday, as part of a project to train students during the summer period, under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Affairs, reports Al- Qabas daily. The cooperative societies sources told the daily that several cooperative outlets met with students who had shown their desire to receive training during July, while those who could not be accommodated will get their opportunity in August. The sources stated that most of the cooperatives will pay the selected trainee students 150 dinars each, to enable the cooperative societies movement to absorb the biggest number of trainees, which, according to the circular issued by the ministry, several students of the twelfth and eleventh grades will benefit over two months. The circular also stated that each student will work for four hours every day and will have to adhere to the fingerprint attendance.

The sources indicated that two work shifts, morning and evening, are allocated to the trainees, where they have the option to attend in any one of them, and must carry the identification document issued by the cooperative. Haya Al-Maqroun, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the People’s Cooperative Society, told Al-Qabas that she met yesterday with the trainee students, and informed them of the basic principles required of them during the training period. Al-Maqroun stated that the trainees will be divided into 10 sectors, and they will be trained to work as what she called, “receipt officer, cheese department, nuts, vegetables, and furniture, library, family supplies, catering and wholesale, administrative work, and small projects.” She indicated that a certificate of appreciation will be given to those who pass the training, and a financial reward that will be determined by the association.

