Construction, interior design industries converge at Big 5 & Index Qatar trade fairs

The 2023 editions of Big 5 Construct Qatar and Index Design Qatar return to the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC) from October 23 to 25, 2023.

The events will gather industry leaders and will showcase a diverse programme of engaging discussions and dynamic debates, addressing the most current and relevant trends, subjects, and urgent issues facing both the global industry and Qatar’s business landscape.

Co-located with Cityscape Qatar, the events are set to supercharge opportunities within the regional construction and interiors sectors, as a vehicle for driving forward Qatar’s construction industry, forecasted to be valued at $76bn by 2027.

Industry professionals, including fit-out contractors, interior designers, retailers, distributors, and high-profile buyers will meet at Index Design Qatar, while Big 5 Construct Qatar will bring together architects, distributors, contractors, engineers, quantity surveyors, building consultants, property developers, manufacturers, local buyers, and government entities.

As part of Qatar National Vision 2030, the country has committed $16.4bn towards investment plans for infrastructure and real estate projects by 2025. Within this is a pledge for sustainable and innovative construction practices that have opened a new avenue for green technologies and sustainable solution-focused companies.

Azhan Hasan, Adviser-Climate Change & Sustainability at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), said it is imperative to recognise the future of Qatar’s construction sector hinges not only on its ability to build, but on its commitment to decarbonise, promote environmental sustainability, and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Abdulrahman Mchaweh, Project Management Adviser, Public Works Authority (Ashghal), said: “In the industry, automation and project management transformation have become the cornerstones of project excellence. Through this, we aim to not only meet but exceed our goals, ensuring that every project we undertake is a testament to innovation, efficiency, and excellence.”

Coming to Doha is also Index Design Talks. Having become a cornerstone of the regional design calendar in Dubai, it encourages networking and meaningful conversations through its passionate interior design community. The programme will focus on key technical, aesthetic, market and strategic issues, as well as dynamics affecting the industry.

With Qatar’s economy on a robust upward trajectory, projected to achieve a remarkable 4.9% GDP growth in 2023, courtesy of its ambitious development initiatives under the 2030 national vision, this year’s Big 5 Construct Qatar and Index Design Qatar act as an important platform to drive exponential expansion of prospects in the local construction and interior design industries.

