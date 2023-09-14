Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Commercial banks’ assets...
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Commercial banks’ assets expand 2.9% year-on-year: Qatar

The banks’ domestic assets shot up 3.39% year-on-year to QR1.63tn, while foreign assets were down 0.61% to QR241.33bn in the review period

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 14, 2023
QATARFINANCIAL SERVICES
PHOTO
Commercial banks in Doha reported a 2.9% year-on-year growth in assets to QR1.87tn in July on the back of expansion in their domestic assets, according to the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) data.
The banks’ domestic assets shot up 3.39% year-on-year to QR1.63tn, while foreign assets were down 0.61% to QR241.33bn in the review period.
Of the total QR1.87tn assets in July 2023, local currency assets amounted to QR959.16bn or 53.06% of the total and foreign currency assets at QR876.97bn or 46.94%.
The commercial banks’ total credit amounted to QR1.24tn in July 2023, which increased by 2.75% on an annualised basis. Their domestic credit was seen expanding 3.67% year-on-year to QR1.19tn; while overseas credit declined 13.18% to QR57.17bn in the review period.
Domestic assets in local currency amounted to QR985.37bn and foreign currency QR641.7bn; while in the case of foreign assets; local denomination was valued at QR6.05bn and foreign currency at QR235.27bn in July 2023.
Total public sector credit was seen expanding 1.13% year-on-year to QR379.29bn with domestic credit growing by 1.02% to QR360.11bn and foreign credit 3.28% to QR19.18bn in July 2023.
Total private sector credit showed a 4.3% year-on-year growth to QR855.72 with domestic credit expanding 5.61% to QR819.14bn; while foreign credit declining 18.38% to QR36.59bn at the end of July.
Theecurities portfolio totalled QR272.45 in July 2023, growing by 9.86% year-on-year with domestic securities portfolio expanding 6.73% to QR246.62bn and overseas portfolio by 52.69% to QR25.82bn.
Within securities portfolio, total debt shot up 15.96% year-on-year to QR166.1bn with domestic and foreign debts soaring 13.45% and 53.27% to QR152.29bn and QR13.81bn respectively in July.
Total sukuk amounted to QR99.46bn, which was up 1.02% year-on-year in July with foreign sukuk growing 94.39% to QR9.35bn. In the case of domestic sukuk, it fell 3.78% to QR90.11bn in the review period.
Total claims on banks were up 3.34% year-on-year to QR161.29bn. Domestic claims shot up 38.16% to QR54.37bn; whereas foreign claims plummeted 20.42% to QR106.93bn.
The commercial banks' cash and precious metals were valued at QR14.35bn in July compared to QR16.96bn the previous year period. Investments in subsidiaries and associated stood at QR47.79bn with domestic investments at QR7.25bn and overseas investments at QR40.54bn.
The country's commercial banking system showed QR42.29bn in other assets in July with domestic assets at QR32.17bn and foreign assets at QR10.12bn.
The commercial banks' net fixed assets amounted to QR8.33bn at the end of July 2023 compared to QR8.02bn in the comparable period of previous year.
Their investments in real estate amounted to QR2.24bn with domestic portfolio at QR1.5bn and foreign portfolio at QR0.74bn in July.
The commercial banks' required reserve stood at QR53.96bn in July 2023 against QR48.03bn the year-ago period.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Domestic funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 17 points

Domestic funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 17 points
Domestic funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 17 points
HOSPITALITY

Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand

Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand
Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand
PHILANTHROPY

QRCS launches drinking water project in Northern Jordan

QRCS launches drinking water project in Northern Jordan
QRCS launches drinking water project in Northern Jordan
COMMODITIES

The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar

The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar
The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar
DIPLOMACY

Qatar, El Salvador eye promising partnership

Qatar, El Salvador eye promising partnership
Qatar, El Salvador eye promising partnership
CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate workshop hosted by MoECC concludes in Doha

Climate workshop hosted by MoECC concludes in Doha
Climate workshop hosted by MoECC concludes in Doha
HOSPITALITY

Deal signed to bring Banyan Tree to Dubai's Bluewaters

Deal signed to bring Banyan Tree to Dubai's Bluewaters
Deal signed to bring Banyan Tree to Dubai's Bluewaters
RENEWABLE ENERGY

Avaada teams up with Al Jomaih for Saudi renewable energy projects

Avaada teams up with Al Jomaih for Saudi renewable energy projects
Avaada teams up with Al Jomaih for Saudi renewable energy projects
MOST READ
1.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Swiss longevity biotech firm Rejuveron

2.

GCC banks to experience a slowdown in credit growth due to high interest rates

3.

Dubai’s secondary home sales drop 10.2%; rent hikes moderate

4.

Uganda issues first Islamic banking licence to unit of Djibouti bank

5.

Cityscape Riyadh: $2.9bln real estate fund boosts Saudi property landscape

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: QFC, QSE and MARC forge strategic partnership

2

Qatar's QFBA signs deal with The London Institute of Banking and Finance Mena

3

Qatar’s QNB expands operations in Saudi Arabia

4

Qatar Central Bank's foreign reserves surge by 13.13% in July

5

Qatar Central Bank grants licenses to 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service providers

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?
VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

UAE’s ADGM saw 35% growth in H1 due to rise in investment firms, hedge funds

UAE’s ADGM saw 35% growth in H1 due to rise in investment firms, hedge funds
UAE’s ADGM saw 35% growth in H1 due to rise in investment firms, hedge funds
HOSPITALITY

Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's ADGM Authority appoints new CEO

ECONOMY

More family businesses to set up shop in Middle East to build their fortunes

LATEST NEWS
1

Gold prices slip in Dubai, trading nearly a three-week low

2

Lidl GB annual revenue jumps 19%

3

Russia tells the United States: don't lecture us over ties with North Korea

4

Libya flood survivors pick through ruins in search of missing thousands

5

India's August wholesale price index falls 0.52% y/y

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds