Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Commercial Bank 'reinfor...
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Commercial Bank 'reinforces commitment' to developing Qatari nationals, cultivating future leaders

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

A leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, Commercial Bank continues to invest in comprehensive training programmes and strategic appointments

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 19, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARFINANCIAL SERVICES
PHOTO
Commercial Bank is steadfast in its dedication to fostering the skills and leadership potential of Qatari nationals, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

A leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, Commercial Bank continues to invest in comprehensive training programmes and strategic appointments, reinforcing its commitment to national talent development and leadership succession.

As part of Commercial Bank’s commitment to the development and promotion of national talents to senior leadership positions, the bank has appointed Sheikh Ali Abdulla al-Thani as the assistant general manager (AGM) and head of Government and Public Sector.

Sheikh Ali's promotion is a testament to his exceptional capabilities and dedication. He will now oversee the Government and Public Sector team, ensuring robust relations and strategic growth within this critical segment.

In another notable leadership development, Hamad al-Shahri has been appointed as the general manager of Commercial Bank Financial Services (CBFS).

Al-Shahri will spearhead the strategic growth of the bank’s financial services portfolio, ensuring CBFS remains the brokerage house of choice for our clients. His extensive experience and proven track record in the banking sector make him a great asset to the leadership team.

Commercial Bank appointed Nasser al-Sharshani as director of Premium Banking. With his extensive expertise and proven track record in the banking sector, al-Sharshani brings a wealth of knowledge and insights that will undoubtedly add significant value to our Premium Banking division.

Additionally, since the beginning of 2024, Commercial Bank has promoted Mohamed Maqbool to unit head, Public Sector Relations; Hassan Alhayki and Moza al-Malki to legal managers.

“With their expertise and skills, Mohamed, Hassan, and Moza are well-positioned to drive further development in their respective areas, contributing to the Bank’s overall success,” Commercial Bank said.

Commenting on the Bank’s strategic focus, Khalifa al-Rayes, executive general manager and chief human capital officer at Commercial Bank said: “Our nationalisation strategy is thoroughly designed to align with Qatar National Vision 2030. We are committed to cultivating a high-performance culture that nurtures the growth of Qatari nationals, preparing them to take on leadership roles within the bank. This approach ensures we are not only contributing to the national workforce but also driving the Bank's success through local talent.”

Mohamed al-Hammadi, head, National Talent Development at Commercial Bank, elaborated on the bank’s training programmes: “At Commercial Bank, we view nationalisation as an ecosystem. Our focus is on the quality of talent, ensuring our Qatari staff are equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel. Our development programs are comprehensive, offering numerous opportunities for career advancement and retention, all aimed at shaping a high-calibre workforce that drives business success and market innovation.”

Commercial Bank's efforts in national talent development have not gone unnoticed. The bank was recognised at the 19th meeting of the GCC Ministers and Heads of Civil Service and the 9th Meeting of the Committee with the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Social Development of the GCC last year.

This recognition underscores the bank’s significant contributions to job localisation and its role as a leader in private sector nationalisation efforts within the GCC region.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

WEATHER

Temperatures to rise gradually this week in Qatar

Temperatures to rise gradually this week in Qatar
Temperatures to rise gradually this week in Qatar
ECONOMY

Qatar ranks fourth globally in economic performance for 2024

Qatar ranks fourth globally in economic performance for 2024
Qatar ranks fourth globally in economic performance for 2024
SUSTAINABILITY

Qatar stresses need for dialogue atBonn Climate Change Conference

Qatar stresses need for dialogue atBonn Climate Change Conference
Qatar stresses need for dialogue atBonn Climate Change Conference
CYBERSECURITY

Al Rayyan Club youth wing hosts cyber security awareness event in Qatar

Al Rayyan Club youth wing hosts cyber security awareness event in Qatar
Al Rayyan Club youth wing hosts cyber security awareness event in Qatar
OIL AND GAS

Kuwait oil price up 1.21 $85.71 pb

Kuwait oil price up 1.21 $85.71 pb
Kuwait oil price up 1.21 $85.71 pb
ECONOMY

UAE climbs to 7th in 2024 World Competitiveness Report

UAE climbs to 7th in 2024 World Competitiveness Report
UAE climbs to 7th in 2024 World Competitiveness Report
DIPLOMACY

Opportunities rife for Qatar-Sweden economic ties: Swedish envoy

Opportunities rife for Qatar-Sweden economic ties: Swedish envoy
Opportunities rife for Qatar-Sweden economic ties: Swedish envoy
ECONOMY

Kuwait’s sovereign rating reaffirmed at ‘A+’ by S&P

Kuwait’s sovereign rating reaffirmed at ‘A+’ by S&P
Kuwait’s sovereign rating reaffirmed at ‘A+’ by S&P

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

DP World plans $3bln investment in Africa

2.

Off-plan sales are driving Dubai’s residential market

3.

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue

4.

ADDED and Dubai’s Broaden Energy to set up $272mln hydrogen equipment complex

5.

Oman unveils plans for boosting power grid with 17 new transmission projects

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Total assets of commercial banks rise to $538bln in April

2

Qatar: Commercial banks deposits surge by 6.3% in April

3

Qatar Central Bank launches Express Sandbox

4

Qatar Central Bank enables IBAN account holder verification before fund transfer through ‘Fawran’

5

Qatar Central Bank issues $411.9mln treasury bills, Islamic Sukuk

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

CVC, UAE’s ADIA make new $6.9bln takeover proposal for UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown

CVC, UAE’s ADIA make new $6.9bln takeover proposal for UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown
CVC, UAE’s ADIA make new $6.9bln takeover proposal for UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Egypt's NBE signs $1bln syndicated loan

ECONOMY

Dubai is the most expensive city for employees in the Middle East

ACQUISITION

UAE wealth fund ADIA buys stake in Indian defense company

LATEST NEWS
1

Africa's 2030 development aims 'all but dead' as trillions needed

2

Companies setting climate transition plans up 44% in 2023, research shows

3

Scientists witness a dormant supermassive black hole roar to life

4

China keeps its distance as Russia and North Korea deepen ties

5

Indonesia raises $491.9mln in Islamic bond auction

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds