His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has emphasised the importance of co-ordination across all sectors to strengthen the kingdom’s national economy, positioning Bahrain as a model for others.HRH Prince Salman was speaking as he yesterday met Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh, and the councils’ deputies and heads of committees at Gudaibiya Palace.

He emphasised that the directives and visions of His Majesty King Hamad serve as a guide for government work streams.“The government, in line with the King’s directives and the principles outlined in the National Action Charter, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, and the Government Programme, is committed to forging paths to progress across all sectors, particularly the private sector, which plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth,” he said.“Dedicated efforts continue to bolster strategies and economic policies aimed at attracting investments, fostering economic growth, enhancing creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, and expanding the economy to achieve desired goals.HRH Prince Salman underscored that efforts to establish a better present and a prosperous future for the kingdom and its citizens are at the forefront of its interests.

He highlighted the importance of continuing collaborative efforts between the Legislative Authority and the private sector to achieve the kingdom’s comprehensive development goals to benefit all.He noted that sustainable development requires the continuation of efforts to safeguard regional and international peace, which are among the kingdom’s key principles.

The Parliament and Shura Council chiefs and Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass expressed their gratitude to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his unwavering support to collaboration and integration between the Executive and Legislative Authorities, praising his commitment to achieving the kingdom’s development objectives for the benefit of Bahraini citizens.Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and a number of senior officials also attended the meeting.

