MPs Saud Al-Asfour, Falah Al-Hajri, Shuaib Al-Muwaizri, Abdullah Fehad and Osama Al- Zaid have submitted a proposal on obligating cooperative societies to ensure that at least 60 percent of their employees are nationals and at least 30 percent are Kuwaiti retirees, in addition to the appointment of a Kuwaiti general manager in every cooperative and the latter should not be a member of the Board of Directors.

On the other hand, Member of Inter-Parliamentary Group MP Fahd Falah Bin Jame’e attended the 32nd Meeting of the Executive Committee in the Arab Parliament held recently in Baghdad, Iraq. They discussed ways to develop the Arab Parliament, improve its finances and draft its budget for the year 2024. They will also take a decision on the venue of the 33rd meeting, set the agenda for that meeting and reform the sub-committees which emerged from the Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, MP Marzouq Al-Ghanim forwarded queries to Minister of Finance Fahd Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah on the resignation of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Kuwait Airways Corporation. He pointed out that one of the reasons for the resignation is the alleged interference of the chairman of the Board of Directors in the CEO’s job. He wants to know the measures taken to verify the reasons mentioned in the resignation; including the wrong decisions of the board chairman that negatively affected Kuwait Airways, reasons for the resignation of executives and senior officials since the current board chairman assumed office till date, if the board chairman still works as a pilot or he resigned as per the regulations, and if he is still receiving salaries for the two positions.

Passed

MP Abdullah Al-Anbai asked Minister of Public Works Amani Bugamaz why the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) employees who passed the exams in February 2022 have been prevented from enrolling in the air traffic controller training course, current number of air traffic controllers, specified number of employees who will enroll in the training course, and if DGCA has a plan to fill the expected air traffic controller vacancies once the new Kuwait International Airport opens.

MP Dawoud Ma’arafiforwarded queries to Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Adel Al-Mane about the announcement of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) that the Board of Directors canceled the job advertisement during the meeting held on May 4, 2023 in order to amend the advertisement to ensure the conditions are fair and match the specified criteria. He added that one month later, PAAET posted on its website that the job advertisement for those with masteral and doctorate degrees will be announced once the required specializations and qualifications are determined.

He said he obtained information that the vice chairman of PAAET sent letter number 52634 to the dean of the Basic Education College, indicating the names of only 13 out of 150 applicants who complained about the decision to cancel the job advertisement. The dean was asked to edit the recruitment conditions to match the qualifications of the 13 applicants and forward his response to the Board of Directors of PAAET to decide on the appointment of the 13 applicants, he disclosed. Maarefiwants to know why only 13 out of the 150 applicants who complained were chosen, a copy of the canceled job advertisement, if all the 13 applicants hold doctorate and masters degrees from accredited Arab and foreign universities as per the requirement stated in the latest job advertisement published by Kuwait University, if PAAET published a new job advertisement, and copy of this advertisement if the answer is ‘yes’.

