RIYADH – The General Directorate of Civil Defense called on everyone to take caution due to the continued chances of thunderstorms in most regions of Saudi Arabia, starting from Saturday until next Monday.

The Civil Defense stressed the necessity of staying in safe places during rainfall and to stay away from water swamps, valleys and areas where torrents gather, urging everyone not to swim in them.

Everyone must also follow and adhere to the instructions announced through various social media networks, the Civil Defense said.

It indicated that light to moderate rain and active downward winds causing dust are expected in the Makkah region, including the Holy Capital, Al-Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Maysaan, Al-Kamil, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah.

It also includes the Madinah region, comprising Yanbu and Badr, as well as the regions of Al-Baha, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and the Northern Border.

The Civil Defense also sent a text message stating that forecasts from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) indicate that the Makkah region, which includes Jeddah, Khulais, Turabah, Al Muwayh, Rabigh, and Al-Khurma, will witness light to moderate rain on Sunday.

