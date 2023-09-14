DOHA: Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) HE Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed met with the Chairman of CPPCC Guangdong Provincial Committee HE Lin Keqing and his accompanying delegation at the Ras Bufontas Free Zone in the presence of senior officials from QFZ.

The meeting highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by QFZ and supported by the country's advanced infrastructure to attract companies to invest and establish their businesses in Qatar.

The meeting was followed by an introductory tour of the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

