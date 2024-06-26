Muscat – In the presence of members of Council of Ministers, H H Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received H E Khalid bin Hilal al Ma’awali, Chairman of Majlis A’Shura, and members of the Majlis A’Shura Office on Tuesday.

The meeting took place within the context of coordination between the Council of Ministers and Council of Oman and the frameworks of the Basic Law of the State and the Law of the Council of Oman. The meeting evinced strong support for integration among all institutions of the state, underscoring the importance of reaching common visions that lead to promoting economic and social aspects.

At the outset of the meeting, H H Sayyid Fahd commended the role undertaken by the shura and its cooperation with the government to sustain efforts to implement the general policies of the state and upholding the country’s supreme interest.

He spoke on several matters of relevance to consolidate cooperation between the two councils. He affirmed that the Council of Ministers accords full attention to the views of the Council of Oman in the context of efforts undertaken by government units in realising all endeavours that serve the nation and the citizens.

The meeting also laid emphasis on the role of the shura in accomplishing the missions entrusted to it. Pursuant to this approach, ministers respond to the shura’s requests to present ministerial statements and visual presentations explaining the government’s efforts to provide the best services in all sectors.

The meeting also touched on the significance of the shura hosting government officials to discuss topics being considered by its committees. It elaborated on the extent to which the two sides deal positively with these proposals and integrate their outcome in development plans and programmes.

Other topics included ways to enhance awareness in a manner that reflects the true image of joint national action. The meeting also underlined the role of the joint ministerial coordination committee between the Council of Ministers and the shura in achieving set goals.

