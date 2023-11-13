The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining 30 points to cross the 10,000 mark.

The Arab individual investors turned net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.3% to 1,006.93 points.

The consumer goods, telecom and transport counters witnessed higher than average demand in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 6.59%.

As much as 63% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.58bn or 0.27% to QR586.9bn with microcap segments gaining the most.

The foreign institutions were increasingly net buyers in the main market, which regained from an intraday low of 9,963 points.

The foreign retail investors turned bullish in the main bourse, which saw as many as 5,625 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.01mn trade across two deals.

The Gulf institutions were net buyers, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The local retail investors turned marginally bullish in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index rose 0.3%, All Share Index by 0.27% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.67% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The consumer goods and services sector index gained 0.92%, telecom (0.9%), transport (0.43%), industrials (0.29%), banks and financial services (0.13%) and real estate (0.09%), while insurance was flat.

Major gainers in the main market included Widam Food, Qatari German Medical Devices, QLM, Qatari Investors Group, Dukhan Bank, Qamco, Ooredoo and Milaha. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Commercial Bank, Estithmar Holding, Salam International Investment, Doha Insurance and Inma Holding were among the shakers in the main market.

The Arab individual investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR5.46mn against net sellers of QR4.7mn on November 9.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased perceptibly to QR4.26mn compared to QR3.56mn the previous trading day.

The foreign retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR2.34mn against net profit takers of QR1.62mn last Thursday.

The local individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.33mn compared with net sellers of QR2.45mn on November 9.

The Gulf institutions were net buyers to the extent of QR0.03mn against net sellers of QR7.66mn the previous trading day.

However, the domestic funds turned net sellers to the tune of QR10.32mn compared with net buyers of QR12.5mn last Thursday.

The Gulf individuals were net profit takers to the extent of QR2.11mn against net buyers of QR0.37mn on November 9.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market fell 13% to 122.8mn shares, value by 32% to QR268.89mn and deals by 46% to 8,421.

The venture market witnessed a 17% decline in trade volumes to 0.86mn equities, 39% jump in value to QR0.96mn and 41% in transactions at 59.

