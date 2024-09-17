Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, has announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art Metals and Minerals laboratory in Jeddah and the opening of a new office in Al Khobar.

These strategic expansions represent a significant milestone for the company and its future growth in the KSA. The events were celebrated as part of the company's 25th anniversary recognising the successful partnership in the kingdom and Bureau Veritas’s commitment to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 to become a diversified and low-carbon economy.

Bureau Veritas inaugurated a cutting-edge laboratory in Jeddah. The state-of-the-art facility embodies the Group’s commitment to supporting the rapid development of the mining industry in the kingdom. Building on its experience with the Mining sector around the world, Bureau Veritas will endeavour to provide mining companies in the kingdom with the highest standards and practices to help them navigate the complexities and uncertainties of exploration and will support them as they develop their projects and accelerate production. The company will also invest in new mining capabilities including mine site inspections and certification.

Enlarged office

In addition, the company celebrated the opening of a new, enlarged office in Al Khobar. It enhances Bureau Veritas’ ability to serve customers in the Eastern Province and acts as a centre of excellence for energy, supporting transition programmes.

Since its establishment in the kingdom in the late 1990s, Bureau Veritas has played a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia, offering a broad spectrum of services in critical sectors from energy to construction. Today, Bureau Veritas has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, with over 1,000 employees in six offices and six laboratories strategically located in major cities, including its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

To commemorate the silver jubilee of its presence, Bureau Veritas’ Group CEO, Hinda Gharbi, attended the grand anniversary ceremony in Riyadh where she reflected on the 25-year journey of collaboration and trust between Bureau Veritas, its valued clients and partners in the kingdom.

Reflecting on this major milestone, Hinda Gharbi, CEO of Bureau Veritas, stated: "Over the last 25 years, our company has grown in lockstep with the country's development. As we celebrate this important milestone in the kingdom, we are filled with pride and gratitude for the trust our clients, partners, and the community have placed in Bureau Veritas. Looking forward, our company’s focus on sustainability and energy transition aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and we are dedicated to being a key partner in the kingdom's transformation towards a diversified and low-carbon economy."

